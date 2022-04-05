Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission to consider raising funds

to be held on 8th April, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders," the companies said.