Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission to consider raising funds

"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled
to be held on 8th April, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders," the companies said.
On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 3.15% higher at ₹2,131 apiece on NSE, while Adani Transmission's were down 1.77%. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy's scrip was nearly 4% higher to settle at ₹2,192 apiece.
