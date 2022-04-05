Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission to consider raising funds

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission to consider raising funds

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 3.15% higher at 2,131 apiece on NSE, while Adani Transmission's were down 1.77%
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy informed the stock exchanges that their boards will meet on 8 April to evaluate the proposal for raising funds.

The funds, if approved, will be raised through rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP) or through any other ways.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled

to be held on 8th April, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders," the companies said.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 3.15% higher at 2,131 apiece on NSE, while Adani Transmission's were down 1.77%. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy's scrip was nearly 4% higher to settle at 2,192 apiece.

