Adani flagship aims big on data centers with $1.5 billion capex planned
Adani Enterprises, the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani, will spend around $1.5 billion on its fledgling data center business in the next three years, as growth focus returns at the Indian conglomerate after a short seller attack sent it into months of damage control
