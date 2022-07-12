Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Enterprises' arm applies for bidding in spectrum auctions: DoT

Adani Enterprises' arm applies for bidding in spectrum auctions: DoT

Adani Enterprises' arm applies for bidding in spectrum auctions: DoT
1 min read . 04:09 PM ISTGulveen Aulakh

  • Adani Data Networks Ltd. has been issued a letter of intent on 28 June 2022 by the department for grant of unified license with authorisation of national long distance and international long distance for pan-India service, and internet service provider for the Gujarat circle

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Enterprises' arm Adani Data Networks Ltd. has applied for participation in the upcoming spectrum auctions, the department of telecommunications said in a notice. The department added that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea were the other participants taking the total to four companies.

Adani Enterprises' arm Adani Data Networks Ltd. has applied for participation in the upcoming spectrum auctions, the department of telecommunications said in a notice. The department added that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea were the other participants taking the total to four companies.

According to ownership details issued by the department, Adani Data Networks has a net worth of 248.35 crore, while the parent Adani Enterprises has a net worth of 4730.66.

According to ownership details issued by the department, Adani Data Networks has a net worth of 248.35 crore, while the parent Adani Enterprises has a net worth of 4730.66.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The details showed that Adani Data Networks Ltd. has been issued a letter of intent on June 28, 2022 by the department for grant of unified license with authorisation of national long distance and international long distance for pan-India service, and internet service provider for the Gujarat circle.

As per declaration provided by Adani Group about the company applying for airwaves, it has indicated that Adani Enterprises Limited's net worth should be taken into consideration towards counting the eligibility for bidding for spectrum auction.

The other participating bidders - Airtel, Jio and VodaIdea - have disclosed the ownership details to the department as per which Bharti Airtel's net worth was 75,886.8 crore while the paid up capital is 2,795 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has informed its net worth as on March 31 to be 1.97 trillion and paid up capital of 1.54 trillion.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Vodafone Idea said in its declaration to the department that it had a negative net worth of 80,918 crore as on March 31, 2022 with paid up capital of 32,119 crore.