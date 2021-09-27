Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd has signed a share subscription agreement with April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd (AMRPL) and existing shareholders to operate duty free outlets in airports.

"The share subscription agreement records the terms of subscription of shares of AMRPL by AAHL and strategic partnership to operate duty paid outlets in airports by existing shareholders of AMRPL and AAHL," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

The strategic partnership is linked to subscription of shares by AAHL amounting to 74% equity share capital of AMRPL on fulfillment of certain terms and conditions linked with the transaction, Adani Enterprises said.

On completion of the transaction, AAHL will subscribe to 74,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each constituting 74% of share capital of AMRPL on fully diluted basis for an aggregate investment of ₹7.4 lakh.

On Monday, Adani Enterprises' scrip zoomed almost 6% to close at ₹1,543.55 on NSE.

