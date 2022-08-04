“Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), engaged in development, construction, operations and management of roads and highway projects in India, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company Ltd (GRICL) (owned 56.8% by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund) and Swarna Tollway Private Ltd (STPL) (owned 100% by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund)," the company said in a statement.