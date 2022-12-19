Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of 10,000 (100%) equity shares of Alluvial Mineral Resources from Adani Infra (India). Alluvial Mineral Resources is engaged in carrying out mining of minerals & ores activities and other allied activities in any part of India or elsewhere. Meanwhile, Adani Infra is a related party falling under the joint control i.e. Adani Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}