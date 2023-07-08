Adani Enterprises buys 30% stake in Trainman, online train ticket booking platform1 min read 08 Jul 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Adani Enterprises has acquired a 30% stake in Start Enterprises, the parent company of Trainman, an online platform for booking train tickets
Adani Enterprises, the main company of Gautam Adani's business conglomerate, has acquired approximately 30 percent ownership in Start Enterprises Pvt Ltd (SEPL), the parent company of Trainman, an online platform for booking train tickets. Adani Enterprises had previously disclosed its intention to purchase the entire stake in SEPL.
