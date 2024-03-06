Adani Enterprises Dubai arm acquires France-based Le Marche Duty Free SAS for €5,000
This strategic move aims to bolster the company's presence and growth within the duty-free industry. Adani Enterprises emphasized the significance of this acquisition in a filing to the exchange, highlighting its alignment with the expansion goals of Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited.
Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises announced that its Dubai-based arm, Ospree International FZCO, has successfully acquired 100% stake in France-based Le Marche Duty Free SAS (LMDF) for a sum of 5,000 euros.