Adani Enterprises, EdgeConneX form new data center JV, AdaniConneX

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, and EdgeConneX, a global data centers operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, on Tuesday, announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture.

"The JV will develop and operate data centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"To address the rapidly growing need for high- quality and reliable IT infrastructure both organizations are committed to investing significant capital into the joint venture over the next decade to build out India’s leading green data center platform," the company added.

“India currently has one of world’s largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support Cloud, Content, Network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centers are a fundamental infrastructure need of a nation. The Adani Group brings to the table a unique combination of green power, real estate expertise, access to undersea cable landing stations, and several nodes across the country that will serve as edge locations," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The AdaniConneX JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets.

