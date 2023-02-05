Adani Enterprises’ FPO exposes 3 investment funds with 'questionable ties' to Adani Group
- Three funds--Ayushmat Ltd, Elm Park Fund, and India-based Aviator Global Investment Fund agreed to buy 9.24% of all shares available to anchor investors
Three investment funds purchased by Adani Enterprises failed FPO have ties to the Adani Group and suspected proxies, according to a report by Forbes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×