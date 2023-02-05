Three investment funds purchased by Adani Enterprises failed FPO have ties to the Adani Group and suspected proxies, according to a report by Forbes.

As per the report, the three funds included-- Ayushmat Ltd and Elm Park Fund (Mauritius-based funds), and India-based Aviator Global Investment Fund. The trio agreed to buy 9.24% of all shares available to anchor investors, a Forbes report highlighted.

The three funds’ ties to Adani have not previously been reported.

Forbes mentioned that Adani Ent's would-be anchor investor-Ayushmat ltd had pledged to buy 2.32% of the shares offered early to the institutional investors. Ayushmat is administered by Rogers Capital, a financial services firm in Mauritius. One of Rogers' directors is Jayechund Jingree, who was formerly a director of Adani Global Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Ent.

Jingree also has ties to Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani's brother and a key player in Adani Group's web of offshore companies, Hindenburg Research mentioned.

Jingree's long-time UK Brokerage firm, Orbit Investment Securities was formerly named Jermyn Capital and controlled by Dharmesh Doshi. Doshi is a former Indian fugitive in connection to a stock rigging scam in 2001, for which his partner, Ketan Parekh, was convicted.

Doshi had participated in another stock rigging scam involving Sun Pharmaceuticals between 2007 and 2009. That scheme also allegedly involved Jineshwar Holdings, controlled by Vinod Adani.

Another questionable anchor investor, Elm Park Fund, whose director Vikram Rege had planned to be the second largest investor (5.67%) in Adani Enterprises' offering.

Elm Park Fund is a Mauritius-based firm that was alleged to have engaged in the Sun Pharma stock rigging scheme, as per a whistleblower complaint obtained by Moneylife India in 2018.

The third questionable entity in Adani's ₹20,000 crore offering is Aviator Global Investment Fund. The investor subscribed to 1.25% of Adani Enterprises’ anchor shares. The Fund's senior management official is Antonino Sardegno. As per Sardegno's LinkedIn profile which has now disappeared, was mentioned that he led “investment solutions" from 2008 to 2013 for Monterosa Group. And as per the Hindenburg's report, Monterosa Group and five of its investment funds, holding $4.5 billion of Adani company stock (as of January 24), was Adani’s largest “stock parking entity," -a third-party fund designed to conceal ownership.

More recently, Sardegno was CEO of Andetta private Services from 2013 until August 2022. Hindenburg report has identified Andetta as a subsidiary of offshore firm Amicorp. Andetta is a controlling shareholder of New Leaina Investments, a Cyprus fund that previously owned over 1% of Adani Green Energy.

Hindenburg alleged that Amicorp “formed at least 7 Adani promoter entities, at least 17 offshore shells, and entities associated with Vinod Adani, and at least 3 Mauritius-based offshore shareholders of Adani stock".

In addition to this, The Aviator Global Investment Fund, New Leaina Investments, and three other funds with ties to Adani Group – Elara India Opportunities Fund, Connecor Investment Enterprise Ltd, and LGOF Global Opportunities Limited – all hold sizeable stakes in Hinduja Global Solutions, Hinduja Leyland Finance and Hinduja’s Gulf Oil Corp Limited, Forbes stated.

Earlier, Forbes also reported that two other companies were accused by Hindenburg Research, which underwrote Adani ENterprises' stock offering. These included Elara Capital (India) Private Limited-a subsidiary of London-based investment firm Elara Capital, and Monarch Networth Capital, an Indian brokerage firm. These two were the underwriters disclosed by Adani Enterprises in its FPO agreement.