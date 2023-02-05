The third questionable entity in Adani's ₹20,000 crore offering is Aviator Global Investment Fund. The investor subscribed to 1.25% of Adani Enterprises’ anchor shares. The Fund's senior management official is Antonino Sardegno. As per Sardegno's LinkedIn profile which has now disappeared, was mentioned that he led “investment solutions" from 2008 to 2013 for Monterosa Group. And as per the Hindenburg's report, Monterosa Group and five of its investment funds, holding $4.5 billion of Adani company stock (as of January 24), was Adani’s largest “stock parking entity," -a third-party fund designed to conceal ownership.