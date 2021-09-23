Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm 'Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd' (ADLPL).

ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The company has incorporated a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) namely, 'Adani Digital Labs Private Limited', on September 22, 2021," the filing said.

The objective of setting up is said to be transforming consumer businesses into digital-first segments by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling the customers to interact with all business-to-consumer businesses of Adani Group.

ADLPL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies Gujarat at Ahmedabad and is yet to commence its business operations.

The subsidiary has an authorized share capital of ₹1 lakh and paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh. The turnover is nill as the company is yet to start operations.

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises' scrip rallied 2.63% to close at ₹1,475.60 on NSE.

The shares rose 3% in intraday trade after Adani Airport Holdings, another subsidiary of the company signed a share subscription agreement with Flemingo Travel Retail and Mumbai Travel Retail.

The strategic partnership is made to operate duty-free outlets in airports and seaports.

