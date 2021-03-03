Adani Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday joined an elite club of achieving Rs1 trillion market cap after its shares surged over 90% so far this year.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs915 a share with market cap of Rs1.01 trillion. At 1pm, the scrip was trading at Rs911 on BSE, up 4% from its previous close.

This is the third Adani Group company to have achieved this milestone. Earlier, Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have reached this landmark.

Recently, Adani Group bought 23.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) held by ACSA Global Ltd (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Ltd (Bidvest) for Rs1,685.2 crore.

The group is going to acquire 74% stake in MIAL, thereby getting the rights to develop the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, which includes the entire 50.5% stake of outgoing promoter GVK Group.

For December quarter, the company posted a profit of Rs343.17 crore against Rs382.98 crore last year same quarter. Consolidated total income for the period stood at Rs11,303.97 crore versus Rs10,653.16 crore a year ago.

