Recently, the Gautam Adani's Group completed the acquisition of major Indian cement players, Ambuja Cements and ACC -- becoming the second largest cement player in the country. Last week, Holcim closed the deal with Adani Group by selling its entire stake in Ambuja Cements at ₹385 per share and in ACC at ₹2,300 per share. The cash proceeds aggregated to 6.4 billion dollars for Holcim.