Adani Enterprises raises 100 cr via non-convertible debentures, stock climbs 2%

Adani Enterprises raises 100 cr via non-convertible debentures, stock climbs 2%

The Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures (“MLD”) will be listed on BSE's wholesale debt segment. 
2 min read . 08:24 PM ISTLivemint

  • The company allotted 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures (“MLD”). The debentures have a face value of 10 lakh each.

Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises on Monday raised 100 crore by allotment of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Adani Enterprises shares witnessed positive sentiment today and the shares climbed by nearly 3%. The said MLD will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE. The debentures have a face value of 10 lakh each.

The company allotted 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures (“MLD"). 

On BSE, Adani Enterprises shares closed at 3,778.90 apiece surging by 77 or 2.08% after touching an intraday high of 3,800 apiece. The company's market cap is around 4,30,795.02 crore. Overall, Adani shares climbed by at least 2.65% in the day.

Adani is a multibagger stock. In a year, this Adani shares have skyrocketed by a breath-taking nearly 166% on Dalal Street. 

Recently, the Gautam Adani's Group completed the acquisition of major Indian cement players, Ambuja Cements and ACC -- becoming the second largest cement player in the country. Last week, Holcim closed the deal with Adani Group by selling its entire stake in Ambuja Cements at 385 per share and in ACC at 2,300 per share. The cash proceeds aggregated to 6.4 billion dollars for Holcim.

Last month, Adani Enterprises-backed Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) exercised the rights to acquire 99.5% of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV. VCPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks which is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. This will trigger an open offer to acquire up to 26% stake in NDTV in terms of SEBI’s Takeover Regulations.

In Q1FY23, Adani Enterprises posted a consolidated net profit of 469.46 crore compared to 271.46 crore in the same quarter last year - registering a growth of 72.94%. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at 40,844.25 crore in Q1FY23 - rising by 3.25 folds or 224.71% from 12,578.77 crore in Q1FY22.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building stellar infrastructural assets contributing to nation-building.

