Adani Enterprises secures financing for Ganga expressway project. Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 02:42 PM IST
The State Bank of India has underwritten the entire debt requirement of ₹10,238 crore for the Ganga Expressway Project
New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd. has secured financing for the access-controlled, six-lane greenfield Ganga Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh.