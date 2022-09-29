Adani Enterprises secures financing for Ganga expressway project

“India is building at a record pace the road infrastructure it needs for its development, and we are delighted to be providing the much-needed road connectivity all across the nation," said K P Maheshwari, CEO, Road Business, Adani Enterprises. “The State Bank of India has underwritten the entire debt requirement of ₹10,238 crore for the Ganga Expressway Projects (BHRPL, HURPL & UPRPL)."