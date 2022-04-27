Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is venturing into the media-related business with incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary AMG Media Networks.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 2.39% lower at ₹2,338 apiece on NSE. The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in media related activities in due course.

"The company has incorporated a WOS namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of ₹1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks," AEL said in a filing to BSE.

AEL, a flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the country's leading business houses.

Last month, Adani Group has acquired a minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of Quint Digital Media