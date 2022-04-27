Adani Enterprises sets up a media arm

"The company has incorporated a WOS namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of ₹1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks," AEL said in a filing to BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}