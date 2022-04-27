Adani Enterprises sets up a media arm

Adani Enterprises sets up a media arm1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- The wholly-owned subsidiary AMG Media Networks will start its operations in due course.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is venturing into the media-related business with incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary AMG Media Networks.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is venturing into the media-related business with incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary AMG Media Networks.
On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 2.39% lower at ₹2,338 apiece on NSE. The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in media related activities in due course.
On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises shares closed 2.39% lower at ₹2,338 apiece on NSE. The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in media related activities in due course.
"The company has incorporated a WOS namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of ₹1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks," AEL said in a filing to BSE.
AEL, a flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the country's leading business houses.
Last month, Adani Group has acquired a minority stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of Quint Digital Media