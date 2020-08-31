Adani Enterprises subsidiary to take control of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports

Commenting on the development, Dr. G.V.K. Reddy, Founder & Chairman, GVK said, "The aviation industry has been severely impacted by covid-19, setting it back by many years and has impacted the financials of Mumbai International Airport Limited. It was, therefore, important that we bring in a financially strong investor in the shortest possible time to improve the financial position of MIAL, as well as to help achieve financial closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. It is under these circumstances that we agreed to cooperate with Adani so as to achieve these twin objectives. Further, when the transaction is consummated, which is subject to customary approvals, we would be reducing a significant portion of liabilities to our lenders, which is of utmost importance to the group."