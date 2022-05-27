Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd, signed an agreement on Friday to acquire 50% stake in drone firm General Aeronautics Pvt Ltd.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd will leverage its military drone and AI/ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end to end solutions for domestic agricultural sector, the company said in a statement.

The deal value was not disclosed.

General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision-farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.

On Friday, Adani Enterprises shares were trading 1.89% higher at ₹2,085 apiece on NSE.