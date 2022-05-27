Adani Enterprises to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics

Adani Enterprises to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru and incorporated in 2016.
Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd, signed an agreement on Friday to acquire 50% stake in drone firm General Aeronautics Pvt Ltd.
Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd will leverage its military drone and AI/ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end to end solutions for domestic agricultural sector, the company said in a statement.
The deal value was not disclosed.
General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision-farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.
On Friday, Adani Enterprises shares were trading 1.89% higher at ₹2,085 apiece on NSE.