Adani Enterprises to build Sonprayag–Kedarnath ropeway, cutting travel time to 36 minutes

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship firm of the Gautam Adani-led group, has secured a contract to construct a nearly 13-km-long ropeway connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath, the company said on Monday.

The project, approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year, is expected to cost about ₹4,081 crore and aims to reduce the 8–9-hour trek to just 36 minutes.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani portfolio, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways & Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath,” the company said in a statement.

Project details Sonprayag is the final point accessible by road for pilgrims heading to the Kedarnath Temple. This new ropeway will connect these areas, easing the journey, which otherwise is completed through a 16-km uphill trek or by other means like ponies, palanquins and helicopters.

AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division will execute the ropeway project, covering a total distance of 12.9 kilometres. Once finished, the ropeway will make the pilgrimage more accessible for the 20 lakh pilgrims who visit the Kedarnath temple each year.

Also Read | Adani ties help a small cable maker plot a ₹10,000-crore future

“Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer. The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, serving lakhs of pilgrims each year,” the company statement noted.

The ropeway is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana and will take around six years to complete.

Also Read | Adani Power’s pivot to hydro signals a strategically positive shift

The AEL will operate it for 29 years after construction. The project will not only improve connectivity but is also expected to create jobs and boost tourism in the region, PTI reported.

Ropeway capacity The ropeway is planned to use advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology, capable of transporting 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction and having an overall daily capacity of 18,000 passengers.

“The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project - it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Also Read | Adani Group eyes $60 bn investment in power and renewable energy till FY32

“By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people,” Adani noted.