Adani Enterprises to invest ₹80,000 crore in FY25 in new energy, airports, roads, PVC biz and data centres
Saurabh Shah, deputy chief financial officer at Adani Enterprises told analysts the company is looking at a capex of about ₹80,000 crore in FY25. A major chunk of this — ₹50,000 crore will go towards ANIL and airports businesses.
Adani Enterprises, billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm that has interests spanning from new energy to airports and data centres, plans to spend ₹80,000 crore across businesses in the current financial year, a senior company executive said.