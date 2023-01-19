Adani Enterprises to list all its businesses over 2026-29

The floor price for the FPO has been set at ₹3,112 while the cap is fixed at ₹3,276 apiece. An additional discount of ₹64 per share will be offered to retail investors. The Adani stock closed at ₹3461.60 on BSE on Thursday, down 3.72%. Bidders will have to pay half of the offer price initially and the balance in one or more tranches. The proposed offer will open on 27 January and close on 31 January.