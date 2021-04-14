Adani Enterprises unit incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Earlier this month, ARTL, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, had won a Rs1,169.10-crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to build the Badakumari-Karki section of NH-130CD. BKRPL's objective is to carry out the development, operation, maintenance and management of the six-lane road project that falls under the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor in Odisha on hybrid annuity model (HAM).