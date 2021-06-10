Adani Enterprises on Thursday said that Adani Welspun Exploration has completed appraisal cum development of well in the B-9 contract area of Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Off shore.

''This block was won by Adani Welspun under the Discovered Small Field round DSF-1. It may be noted that B-9 field was discovered earlier by ONGC and 3 wells were drilled out of which 2 produced approx. 10 million cubic feet gas per day during testing. It is relevant to note that this B-9 field is adjacent to the AWEL block MB-OSN-2005/2 for which potential commercial viability was announced on 15th May, 2021,'' the company said in an exchange filing.

Adani Welspun Exploration Limited is a joint venture company between Adani Group (65% shareholding) and Welspun Enterprises Limited (35% shareholding). Adani Welspun Exploration Limited (AWEL) in March had announced its first ever gas discovery in the Nelp-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 in the Tapti-Daman sector of Mumbai offshore basin. AWEL was awarded the block under the New Exploration Licensing Policy (Nelp) VII bid round.

The company said that the gas initially in place (GIIP) estimate is in the range of 85 billion cubic feet subject to completion of detailed study. ''With these 2 adjoining blocks being gas bearing with associated condensate and the potential GIIP being in the range of 600 billion cubic feet, AWEL plans to work on its field development plan as a cluster which should improve the commercial viability of both the blocks,'' the company added.

