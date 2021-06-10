''This block was won by Adani Welspun under the Discovered Small Field round DSF-1. It may be noted that B-9 field was discovered earlier by ONGC and 3 wells were drilled out of which 2 produced approx. 10 million cubic feet gas per day during testing. It is relevant to note that this B-9 field is adjacent to the AWEL block MB-OSN-2005/2 for which potential commercial viability was announced on 15th May, 2021,'' the company said in an exchange filing.

