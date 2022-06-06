West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in a press conference said the cabinet gave its go-ahead to the Adani Group flagship for 51.75 acres of land.
Adani Enterprises has received West Bengal government approval to set up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city. West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in a press conference on Monday said the cabinet gave its go-ahead to the Adani Group flagship for 51.75 acres of land.
Chatterjee said, "The state cabinet today gave the nod to the proposal by Adani Enterprises to set up a 100 percent hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, Rajarhat. The project will come up on 51.75 acres of land, which has been given on a 99-year lease," as per the PTI report.
However, the industry minister did not disclose the amount of investment and also the number of jobs the project could generate ahead.
Notably, the innovative information technology hub, Bengal Silicon Valley is envisioned to attract investment in IT, ITeS, and telecom projects with employment potential.
In the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in April this year, Adani Group committed ₹10,000 crore of investment over a decade in port infrastructure, data centres, and undersea cables, centres of excellence in digital innovation, fulfillment centres, warehouses, and logistics parks.
Further, Chatterjee said four-cycle companies will invest in five acres of land at Kharagpur Vidyasagar Industrial Park. Each entity will pump in around ₹10 crore and generate employment for 150 people.
In another development, BSE has sought clarification from Adani Enterprises over a buzz claiming that NTPC awarded coal import tenders worth ₹6,000 crore to the company. The reply of Adani is awaited.
On BSE, Adani Enterprises closed at ₹2224.10 apiece up by ₹34.85 or 1.59%. At the closing price, the company's market valuation stood at ₹2,53,547.65 crore.