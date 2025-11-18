Adani Enterprises wins Golden Peacock Award for ESG excellence amid growing sustainability focus

Key Takeaways Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has bagged the Golden Peacock Award 2025 for Excellence in ESG.

The company said in its ESG factbook 2025 that it aims to transition Mumbai International Airport to 100% green electricity., as well as achieve a 30% reduction in Energy Consumption intensity by 2030.



Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) 2025, as announced on the Golden Peacock Awards website.

AEL, the flagship company of the Adani Group, was honoured with the award by the Institute of Directors (IOD) during the Annual London Global Convention.

With this recognition, the Gautam Adani-led company made its debut as the sole recipient of the Diversity Sector category, standing out among several other participating companies.

India's ESG goals According to AEL's ESG Factbook 2025, the company aims to transition Mumbai International Airport to 100% green electricity. It also aims to achieve a 30% reduction in Energy Consumption intensity by 2030.

India has a robust ESG framework aimed at combating climate challenges, reflecting a broader global trend as governments and investors intensify their focus on reducing emissions and promoting sustainable practices, Mint reported earlier.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued national guidelines on responsible business conduct in 2019, setting the foundation for India's ESG framework. In 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) followed up with the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) to enhance transparency and comparability in ESG reporting. The BRSR has been made mandatory for the top 1,000 listed companies since the 2022-23 financial year.

AEL stock movement Shares of Adani Enterprises traded with mild gains on Monday as it was the company's rights issue record date. The stock experienced a brief but sharp dip in early trade, slipping to ₹2,421 around 9:25 AM — down 0.8% from Friday’s close, before rebounding quickly into positive territory, Moneycontrol reported.

The company's stock was last trading at ₹2,466 on Monday, representing a 0.28% increase from its opening price.