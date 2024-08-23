Companies
Adani family plans to raise $3.6 bn via promoter share sales
Summary
- Billionaire Gautam Adani's family may raise as much as ₹30,000 crore by paring part of their promoter holdings in listed Adani group firms, as a part of their portfolio-re-balancing strategy
Mumbai: Billionaire Gautam Adani's family is likely to raise up to $3.6 billion by selling part of its promoter holdings across Adani group companies in the next 12-18 months, according to a person who is close to the family's fund-raising plans.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more