Adani family associates invested in its own stocks via foreign funds: Report

Adani family associates invested in its own stocks via foreign funds: Report3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's family allegedly invested millions of dollars in their own companies through Mauritius funds, according to a report. The funds reportedly obscured the involvement of business partners and supported the share prices of Adani's group of companies
After Gautam Adani's family allegedly invested millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque" Mauritius funds, reported the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCR) in its latest article.
