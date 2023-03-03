Adani family sells stake in 4 group cos
MUMBAI : The Adani Family, through its trust, sold ₹15,446 crore worth of its stake in four group companies to US-based investment firm GQG Partners, founded by investment manager Rajiv Jain. The transaction will provide much-needed respite to the conglomerate’s promoters and its stocks, which have plummeted since the release of a US short-sellers report alleging stick manipulation and accounting fraud, said fund managers.
