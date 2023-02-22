Adani firms' loans and securities rating comes under Sebi radar: Report
- As Adani firms embattle allegations of the Hindenburg report in court, last week, it looks like the rating companies were asked by Sebi to share the information including all outstanding ratings, outlook, and possible updates from any discussions with Adani Group officials.
After the Hindenburg's controversial report, billionaire Gautam Adani-backed group's companies' debt and securities ratings have come under Sebi's radar. As per a report on Wednesday, the market regulator has likely sought details of all the ratings from credit rating agencies on local loans and securities of Adani companies. By end of February 22nd, Adani firms' market valuation dropped by 70% from its peak level.
