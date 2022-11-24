Adani FPO to fund green, digital biz2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Adani has tasked ICICI Sec and Jefferies with preparing offer document, and more banks may join later
MUMBAI : Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd is planning a follow-on public offering (FPO) to finance the group’s expansion in green and digital businesses, three people aware of the development said. The board of the Adani-led firm will meet on Friday to finalize the fundraising.