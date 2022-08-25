Adani, GMR buy franchises in Legends League Cricket

The second season of the league will also have cricketers who have recently retired and are in their early late 30s or early 40s barring a couple of exceptions who are older and are very physically fit. The idea was to have cricketers who can still offer competitive cricket on the field. There are 75 cricketers participating in the league and the total pool of players would be over 100. In terms of players, there will be a representation from 11 countries which are all ODI playing right from India to Zimbabwe with big names like Eoin Morgan who retired recently, Chris Gayle, Jonty Rodes and so on. Indian players include Yusuf Pathan, Virender Sehwag, M. Kaif, RP Singh and others. LLC will be starting from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.