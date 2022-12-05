Adani Green commissions third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewables arm of the Adani Group, on Monday announced commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts (MW).
With this hybrid plant, Adani Green Energy has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW.
“AGEL has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) at ₹2.67/kwh for 25 years," AGEL said in a statement.
This project consists of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants.
Earlier, in May 2022, AGEL had operationalized India’s first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning, in September 2022, of the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW. Both these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
With the successful commissioning of this 450 MW plant, AGEL now has a total operational generation capacity of 7.17 GW. This also makes AGEL the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power farm developer. The newly commissioned 450 MW hybrid power plant is housed in AGEL’s subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One Private Ltd.
Part of the Adani Group, AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, under-construction and awarded assets.
The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind farm and hybrid plants. Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and various state discoms are its key customers.
Shares of Adani Green today ended at ₹2,039.00 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.13% from previous close.
