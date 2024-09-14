Hello User
Adani Green Energy appoints Saurabh Shah as new CFO

Adani Green Energy appoints Saurabh Shah as new CFO

(Reuters) - India's Adani Green Energy on Saturday said Deputy Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Shah would assume the role of CFO, replacing Phuntsok Wangyal, who will step down effective Sept 30.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru)

