Adani Green Energy arm on Wednesday said that it will acquire 50 per cent equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd from Essel Infraprojects for ₹15 crore.

Adani Green Energy's renewable arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Ltd has entered into a binding term sheet with Essel Infraprojects Ltd on January 17, 2023 to this effect, Adani Green Energy said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is in cash consideration of ₹15 crore. The remaining 50 per cent of the equity shares will continue to be held by the government of Rajasthan.

"Adani Renewable Energy Holding Two Limited, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited has entered into a binding term sheet on January 17, 2023 for acquisition of 50% equity interest in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Limited (“ESUCRL") from Seller," the company said in its regulatory filing.

ESUCRL owns and operates a solar park with 750 MW capacity in Rajasthan. It had a turnover of ₹9.87 crore in 2021-22. The authorised capital of ESUCRL is ₹50 crore while the paid up capital is ₹46.56 crore.

ESUCRL develops solar parks to enable setting up renewable energy generation plants by developers.

The acquisition will expand AGEL's footprint in the state of Rajasthan, where the Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) already owns and operates a solar park in a joint venture company with the Rajasthan government -- Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Ltd. It was incorporated on 27th May, 2015.

The acquisition is expected to be value accretive to the company's shareholders, it added.