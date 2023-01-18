Adani Green Energy arm to acquire 50% in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 03:41 PM IST
The remaining 50 per cent of the equity shares will continue to be held by the government of Rajasthan.
Adani Green Energy arm on Wednesday said that it will acquire 50 per cent equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd from Essel Infraprojects for ₹15 crore.