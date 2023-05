New Delhi: Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Ltd, a subsidiary of Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Green Energy, on Friday announced the successful commissioning of a 130 MW Wind Power Plant in Kutchh, Gujarat.

The plant, operated under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) at a rate of Rs. 2.83/kWh, marks a significant step for AGEL in expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

“With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 8,216 MW," the company said in a statement, adding that this places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio well on track to reach its target of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group’s intelligent ‘Energy Network Operation Centre’ (ENOC) platform, which has continuously demonstrated and aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India.

“Through its successive projects, AGEL has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, creating jobs as well as enabling decarbonization in line with India’s commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris and taking it one step closer towards Climate Leadership," the company added.

At 0105pm, Adani Green shares traded at ₹963.55, down 0.75%% previous close, on BSE.