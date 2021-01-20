Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar power plant at Kutchh

Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Limited has commissioned 150 Megawatt solar power project, three months prior to the scheduled date. Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One is a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited.

"Despite all the challenges of global pandemic Covid-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, Gujarat, continuing with the Group’s commitment to nation building, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project 3 months prior to its scheduled commissioning date," Adani Green Energy wrote.

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at ₹2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 Megawatt. The plant will be connected to state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plantsacross diverse locations in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the commissioning of this project, AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 Megawatt including 11,670 Megawatt awarded and under implementation projects, the company sai

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via