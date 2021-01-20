Subscribe
Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar power plant at Kutchh
Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One is a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar power plant at Kutchh

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Staff Writer

  • This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at 2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years

Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Limited has commissioned 150 Megawatt solar power project, three months prior to the scheduled date. Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One is a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited.



"Despite all the challenges of global pandemic Covid-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, Gujarat, continuing with the Group’s commitment to nation building, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project 3 months prior to its scheduled commissioning date," Adani Green Energy wrote.



This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at 2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 Megawatt. The plant will be connected to state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plantsacross diverse locations in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the commissioning of this project, AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 Megawatt including 11,670 Megawatt awarded and under implementation projects, the company sai

