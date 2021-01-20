Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar power plant at Kutchh

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at ₹2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 Megawatt. The plant will be connected to state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plantsacross diverse locations in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.