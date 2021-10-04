Adani Green Energy completes SB Energy India acquisition

France’s Total has invested $2.5 billion for acquiring a 50% stake in 2.35GW operating solar assets of AGEL and a 20% stake in AGEL. The Adani-Total JV plans to commission 25GW by 2025. This comes in the backdrop of India’s solar and wind generation recording an all-time high of 43.1GW on 27 July. India has also crossed the 100 GW milestone of installed renewable energy capacity.

