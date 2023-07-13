Adani Green raises capacity by 43%1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of the Adani group, increased its capacity by 43% to 8,316 MW in Q2, making it India's largest renewable energy company. The company added 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, 212 MW of solar capacity, and 554 MW of wind power plants. Adani Green aims to achieve 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and is actively working towards its net-zero target by 2050. The stock price of Adani Green rose 1.6% after the announcement.
Mumbai: The Adani group, which recently revived its capital expenditure plans following a brief setback due to a damning report in January, has expanded its renewable energy capacity in April-June, coinciding with a recovery in the stock prices of its group companies from their historic lows.
