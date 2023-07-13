Adani Green raises capacity by 43%

Mumbai: The Adani group, which recently revived its capital expenditure plans following a brief setback due to a damning report in January, has expanded its renewable energy capacity in April-June, coinciding with a recovery in the stock prices of its group companies from their historic lows.

According to a regulatory filing, the conglomerate’s renewables arm Adani Green Energy Ltd ramped up capacity by 43% to 8,316 MW in the June quarter. The firm said on Thursday that it has added 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, 212 MW of solar capacity, and 554 MW wind power plants in the first quarter of FY24, taking its total operational capacity to 8,316 MW. It is now the largest renewable energy company in India, which is actively working on its net-zero target by 2050.

Adani Green has a target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, according to a company filing. The firm said it clocked a 70% rise in energy sales from a year ago to 6,023 million units following robust capacity addition. Soon after the company announced its achievement in an exchange filing, investors rushed to buy Adani Green shares. The stock rose 1.6% to ₹970 apiece in the initial hours on Thursday, but lost momentum during afternoon trade.

Adani Green, with a market capitalization of ₹1.51 trillion, has increased capacity utilization factor for its solar energy business by 40 bps from a year ago to 26.9% in the April-June period, backed by 99.7% plant availability, it added.

Following allegation of fraud and market price manipulation by American short-seller Hindenberg Research on 24 January, Adani group stocks went on a tailspin in January-February. The conglomerate refuted the allegations, terming them as baseless and malicious, and prepaid its dues. The stocks began a sharp recovery, after GQG Partners a US-based boutique asset manager bought the shares of four Adani Group firms in March for over $1.87 billion.

Adani Green’s stock has also recovered but are still trading 55% lower to year-ago levels. Over the past year, the broader Nifty 50 has gained 22%.

Adani Green said the sale of solar energy has increased by 6% from a year ago to 2,925 million units in the June quarter, on the back of a 212 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan.

“The improved CUF performance was backed by consistent high plant availability and improved solar irradiation," said the company.

In the wind energy business, Adani Green’s capacity utilization has fallen by 830 bps y-o-y to 38.7% in the June quarter of FY24, due to relatively lower wind speed and relatively lower plant availability as the wind turbine generators had to be shut down during the recent cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.

However, despite this, the company’s sales in wind energy surged by 34% to 892 million units in Q1 FY24 as the production capacity has been increased from 647 MW to 1,201 MW YoY.

Meanwhile, the company’s hybrid energy sale has increased by whopping 1,546% to 2,206 MW in the June quarter of FY24 due to 1,750 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan and 380 bps improvement in capacity utilization.

“The improved CUF performance resulted due to new plants with technologically advanced solar modules (including bifacial modules and horizontal single axis trackers) and wind turbines," said the company, in which the Adani family trust owns 20.76% and its other promoter associates hold 36.22%.

Adani Group has been on a deleveraging mode ever since the Hindenberg report was put out.

The group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (leverage ratio) in 2013 was 7.6 times, which was lowered to 3.2 times by March 2022. But, later this rose to around 4.1 again during FY23, as per a Mint report. The group, which has a total debt of around Rs. 2.27 trillion, aims to bring it down to 3.1 times by the end of FY2024.

As the country’s largest renewable energy firm, Adani Green has a total usable capacity of 20,000 MW.

The company has commissioned a 325 MW wind power facility in Madhya Pradesh, a 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, and the first-ever and largest 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.