Adani Green raises capacity by 43%

According to a regulatory filing, the conglomerate’s renewables arm Adani Green Energy Ltd ramped up capacity by 43% to 8,316 MW in the June quarter. The firm said on Thursday that it has added 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, 212 MW of solar capacity, and 554 MW wind power plants in the first quarter of FY24, taking its total operational capacity to 8,316 MW. It is now the largest renewable energy company in India, which is actively working on its net-zero target by 2050.