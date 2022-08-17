Adani Green Energy gets provisional approval for two projects in Sri Lanka

Adani Green Energy has received provisional approval from Sri Lanka for two wind projects of 286 MW and 234 MW for an investment of over $500 million
Adani Green Energy has received provisional approval from Sri Lanka for two wind projects of 286 MW and 234 MW for an investment of over $500 million, Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekara announced on Wednesday.
The Sri Lankan minister informed on Twitter about this deal. Wijesekara wrote, "Met officials of CEB & Sustainable Development Authority today to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects. Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286MW in Mannar, and 234 MW in Pooneryn, for an investment of over $500 million".
"21 of 46 Projects that were delayed due to CEB Act amendments will enter into PP agreements next week. 26 Renewable proposals from EOIs that were given Provisional Approvals to be expedited with Grid clearance and transmission plans and other proposals to be evaluated within 30 days," the minister added in a tweet.
Last year, Adani Group sealed a deal with the cash-strapped country to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port's Western Container Terminal.
The comments had come a day after Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani called on then Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and ex-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa here, weeks after his company inked a deal with the state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port's Western Container Terminal (WCT).
"Privileged to meet President @GotabayaR and PM @PresRajapaksa. In addition to developing Colombo Port's Western Container Terminal, the Adani Group will explore other infrastructure partnerships. India's strong bonds with Sri Lanka are anchored to centuries' old historic ties," Adani had tweeted.
Adani Group’s bid to gain control of the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT) failed due to mounting opposition from local port trade unions. The Sri Lankan government cancelled the tripartite agreement with India and Japan on the ETC by offering the WCT.
Separately, the Central government on Wednesday granted 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos to Gautam Adani.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z ' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover for his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z ' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover for his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.