Adani Green Energy incorporates 3 new subsidiary cos for renewable energy biz

Adani Green Energy incorporates 3 new subsidiary cos for renewable energy biz

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises' scrip rallied 2.63% to close at 1,475.60 on NSE
09:13 PM IST

Adani Green Energy said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited is its subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited on Monday said that the company has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited is its subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries.

"Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited has incorporated 3 new subsidiaries. The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy," it said.

The names of three new subsidiary companies are Adani Renewable Energy Thirty Six, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Limited and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Seven Limited.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The subsidiaries were incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on October 3, 2022 and are yet to commence its business operations.

