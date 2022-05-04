Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani Group, today announced the financial results for the March quarter and financial year 2022.

Net profit rose 16% to ₹121 crore in the March quarter compared to year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹104 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company in the March quarter also increased to ₹1,587 crore, from ₹1,082 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the sale of energy increased by 72% year-on-year to 9,426 million units in FY22.

“AGEL’s strong results are a validation of the Adani Group’s rapidly expanding focus on renewables," said Adani Group chief Gautam Adani.

“Not only is our investment roadmap in the green energy value chain unmatched by any other portfolio of energy and utility businesses but we have also been consistently setting new industry benchmarks in efficiency, performance and capacity development. Through our domain expertise and our ability to execute projects rapidly, we are accelerating the pace of energy transition to honour India’s commitments to a sustainable future," he said.

Adani Green Energy said Abu Dhabi based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), through its subsidiary, will invest $500 million as primary capital in AGEL.

“The last fiscal year has been very eventful for us. We successfully completed acquisition of the high quality SB Energy portfolio which has been truly value accretive as evident in the overall improvement in operational performance and further strengthening of the counterparty profile. At the same time, we have fulfilled our commitment to fast-track greenfield renewable capacity development. Further, we are aiming to integrate newer technologies that will improve the efficiency of power generation while also lowering the cost of electricity." said Adani Green Energy MD and CEO Vneet Jaain.