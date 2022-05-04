Adani Green Energy net profit rises over 16% in March quarter

“The last fiscal year has been very eventful for us. We successfully completed acquisition of the high quality SB Energy portfolio which has been truly value accretive as evident in the overall improvement in operational performance and further strengthening of the counterparty profile. At the same time, we have fulfilled our commitment to fast-track greenfield renewable capacity development. Further, we are aiming to integrate newer technologies that will improve the efficiency of power generation while also lowering the cost of electricity." said Adani Green Energy MD and CEO Vneet Jaain.