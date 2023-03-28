Adani Green Energy put under second stage of longterm ASM framework from today2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 06:08 AM IST
The two major bourses of India, NSE and BSE, have put Adani Greens under second stage of longterm ASM framework from March 28
After moving two Adani firms to Stage 1 of additional surveillance measure(ASM), the NSE and BSE will move Adani enterprises' energy production arm, Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the long-term ASM framework from Tuesday.
