Adani Green Energy repays over ₹6,200 crore Holdco Notes ahead of schedule

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has successfully redeemed its USD 750 million Holdco Notes ahead of schedule.

Shivangini
Updated9 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Adani Green Energy repays over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,200 crore Holdco Notes ahead of schedule
Adani Green Energy repays over ₹6,200 crore Holdco Notes ahead of schedule(REUTERS)

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on September 9 announced that it has fully redeemed its USD 750 million Holdco Notes. Issued in September 2021 with a 4.375 percent interest rate, these notes were originally set to mature on 8 September 2024, as per the company statement.

Adani Green Energy's share price was trading in red, down 0.62 percent, at 979.35. on September 9, at 9:39 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 1,17,647.62 crore.

Also Read | Adani Green Energy share are down by -0.09%, Nifty down by -0.89%

The bonds were introduced as part of AGEL’s ambitious expansion plan, helping fund its accelerated growth over the past three years. During this period, the company’s energy capacity more than tripled from 3.5 GW to 11.2 GW, achieving an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48 percent.

AGEL announced in January 2024 that it had established a fully funded redemption reserve account to backstop the Holdco Notes. This account, maintained throughout the year, ensured that AGEL could meet its redemption obligations without the need for refinancing.

Also Read | Adani to construct ₹83,947 crore semiconductor plant with Israeli firm

AGEL Approach

The company’s approach to managing its capital has consistently focused on long-term value creation. “AGEL’s capital management philosophy is about positioning itself as a self-sustaining growth engine, emphasising structured financial planning and credit metrics similar to investment-grade profiles,” the company said.

Also Read | AGEL to invest ₹1.5 trillion in developing world’s largest RE park in Khavda

AGEL’s capacity-building efforts are fully funded through strong cash flows from its operational assets and a construction facility framework, which support the company's goal of reaching 50 GW by FY30.

Moreover, the company’s promoters have played a crucial role in its financial strategy, committing to a preferential warrant worth 9,350 crore (USD 835 million equivalent) in December 2023. This funding further strengthens AGEL’s ability to accelerate its capital expenditure as needed.

AGEL expressed gratitude to its investors, lenders, and vendor partners, including Adani Infra (India) Ltd and Adani Infra Management Services Ltd, for their continuous support. The company is now firmly on track to meet its target of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, in line with India’s broader decarbonisation goals.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAdani Green Energy repays over ₹6,200 crore Holdco Notes ahead of schedule

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.30
    12:18 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.95 (-1.29%)

    Bharat Electronics

    277.65
    12:18 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -6 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    296.85
    12:18 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -12.05 (-3.9%)

    State Bank Of India

    775.70
    12:18 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -6.9 (-0.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,027.65
    12:12 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    75.75 (7.96%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,155.40
    12:10 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    47.75 (4.31%)

    Doms Industries

    2,728.65
    12:12 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    97.65 (3.71%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,189.80
    12:09 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    40.25 (3.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue